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What Do You Bring to The Table? | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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616 views • January 10, 2020
Lauren Craig thinks she has the perfect answer: "I am the table." Even the daytime talkshow host told her to grow up.
Ms. Craig's article: https://www.xonecole.com/asking-women-what-they-bring-to-table/

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Sources
https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/economics/wage-gap-isnt-real.htm
https://www.bellanaija.com/2014/04/black-women-are-the-least-desired-race-watch-lets-talk-about-it/
https://datacenter.kidscount.org/data/tables/107-children-in-single-parent-families-by-race

Video Throwbacks
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQkWUTDrWas
Mangina Syndrome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TkiWl_rsVg
Where All the Good Men Went
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MVa9lHes98
14 Ways Feminists Lie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl2Mh4_q2YY
Keywords
funnyfailred pillpolitically incorrectdating tipssingle lifesingle foreverdating faillauren craigwendy williamsi am the table
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