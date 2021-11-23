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No Gas without "Covid Papers," Germany-Merkel Warns "Jabbed, Cured, or Dead" As Europe Battles COVID Surge, Texas Deploys 10,000 Troopers-National Guard, Ozarks Group Update: 11.23.2021
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1243 views • November 23, 2021
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No Gasoline Without 'COVID Papers'? It’s Already Happening in Some Parts of the World
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-it-s-already-happening-some-parts-world
Related: https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-santa-cruz-county-mandates-mask-wearing-in-private-homes
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Jabbed, cured or dead', warns Germany as Europe battles surge in COVID cases
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.firstpost.com/world/jabbed-cured-or-dead-warns-germany-warns-as-europe-battles-surge-in-covid-cases-10156801.html
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Texas Deploys 10,000 State Troopers and National Guard as Migrant Caravan Heads North
Submitted by New
https://www.newsweek.com/texas-deploys-10000-state-troopers-national-guard-migrant-caravan-heads-north-1652199
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Ozarks Group Land Acquisition Committee Update
Written by Tom
November 22, 2021
On Mon, Nov 22, 2021, at 1:56 PM Tom wrote:
Hi Terral,
We will proceed with the cave property and continue your vision of developing the cave property. This will be the land acquisition committee's primary focus and with this said we will complete the following action steps in short order.
1. The formation of an LLC
2. Bank account for members to deposit money
3. Some form of introductory letter for new members.
The group will be having a Zoom meeting on Tuesday night to discuss all of the above topics as well as other business.
Thanks, Terral for your support.
Have a blessed week,
Tommy
Terral’s reply (11.23.2021):
Hi Tom:
Thank you for writing and for the update. Very good. Let me know when the Committee-LLC Board is ready and Kathline will get on the ball and find us a cave property.
Blessings, Terral
--
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
No Gasoline Without 'COVID Papers'? It’s Already Happening in Some Parts of the World
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-it-s-already-happening-some-parts-world
Related: https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-santa-cruz-county-mandates-mask-wearing-in-private-homes
--
Jabbed, cured or dead', warns Germany as Europe battles surge in COVID cases
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.firstpost.com/world/jabbed-cured-or-dead-warns-germany-warns-as-europe-battles-surge-in-covid-cases-10156801.html
--
Texas Deploys 10,000 State Troopers and National Guard as Migrant Caravan Heads North
Submitted by New
https://www.newsweek.com/texas-deploys-10000-state-troopers-national-guard-migrant-caravan-heads-north-1652199
--
Ozarks Group Land Acquisition Committee Update
Written by Tom
November 22, 2021
On Mon, Nov 22, 2021, at 1:56 PM Tom wrote:
Hi Terral,
We will proceed with the cave property and continue your vision of developing the cave property. This will be the land acquisition committee's primary focus and with this said we will complete the following action steps in short order.
1. The formation of an LLC
2. Bank account for members to deposit money
3. Some form of introductory letter for new members.
The group will be having a Zoom meeting on Tuesday night to discuss all of the above topics as well as other business.
Thanks, Terral for your support.
Have a blessed week,
Tommy
Terral’s reply (11.23.2021):
Hi Tom:
Thank you for writing and for the update. Very good. Let me know when the Committee-LLC Board is ready and Kathline will get on the ball and find us a cave property.
Blessings, Terral
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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