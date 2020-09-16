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Mad Max: Fury Road Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0033
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10 views • September 16, 2020
Today, we are looking at the 4th Mad Max Movie, Mad Max: Fury Road. This movie for a long time was known for being in Production Hell. It’s also the First Mad Max Movie to not have Mel Gibson as the Title Character. The question on the table is how does this movie compare to the First 3? Would it have been better to bring back Mel Gibson instead of recasting the role with Tom Hardy? Or was this movie going to be bad irregardless of casting decisions?
Mad Max Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1f084f8a-9200-40a1-a7e5-ef34aea9fb15
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/4d4af593-f90b-493f-853b-f0125fe709c1
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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Mad Max Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1f084f8a-9200-40a1-a7e5-ef34aea9fb15
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/4d4af593-f90b-493f-853b-f0125fe709c1
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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