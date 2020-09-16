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Mad Max: Fury Road Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0033
MetrObelisk Radio
MetrObelisk Radio
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10 views • September 16, 2020
Today, we are looking at the 4th Mad Max Movie, Mad Max: Fury Road. This movie for a long time was known for being in Production Hell. It’s also the First Mad Max Movie to not have Mel Gibson as the Title Character. The question on the table is how does this movie compare to the First 3? Would it have been better to bring back Mel Gibson instead of recasting the role with Tom Hardy? Or was this movie going to be bad irregardless of casting decisions?

Mad Max Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1f084f8a-9200-40a1-a7e5-ef34aea9fb15
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/4d4af593-f90b-493f-853b-f0125fe709c1

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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