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Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0032
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3 views • September 09, 2020
Today, we are looking at The Third Mad Max Movie, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome. This movie has the fanbase split whether or not this was the Nose Dive for the Franchise or the Pique. That’s what we are going to examine here. Is this movie a noteworthy entry to the franchise that is just overhated? Or is the hatred deserved? If the hatred is deserved, then what is the reason for the hatred?
Mad Max Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Mad Max 2- The Road Warrior Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1f084f8a-9200-40a1-a7e5-ef34aea9fb15
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Mad Max Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Mad Max 2- The Road Warrior Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1f084f8a-9200-40a1-a7e5-ef34aea9fb15
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
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