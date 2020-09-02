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Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0031
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13 views • September 02, 2020
Today, we are going to be looking at the Sequel to Mad Max, The Road Warrior. Now, if you’re in The United States, this movie released as The Road Warrior. But, for my international listeners, this was simply Mad Max 2. With this movie having a bigger budget than the First Movie, how does it stack up against it? Does this movie fall into the trap that every other sequel does where it just can’t capture the essence that the first movie brought? Or does it elevate, even supersede the first movie?
Mad Max Retrospective Link: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
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Mad Max Retrospective Link: https://www.brighteon.com/267b260f-81ec-43b4-80ab-c78aabdeac68
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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