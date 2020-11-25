Ray Kurzweil: I nanobots connetteranno la vostra neocorteccia al cloud. Pensate davvero sia cool?

Alcuni minuti di intervento di Ray Kuezweil a una puntata del marzo 2016 al programma "StarTalk" condotto da Neil deGrasse Tyson.Vi consiglio di ascoltare attentamente quello che dice, come lo dice e con grande senso critico cogliere se non tutte, la maggior parte delle implicazione che questa forma di transumanesimo comporta.Per approfondire l'argomento e coglierne alcuni degli aspetti più inquietanti e nascosti vi consiglio la visione dei video:* Dr.Carrie Madej & Mike Adams:Pericolo vaccino Covid 19 e Transumanesimo - Sub Ita - IsabelSoul*Dr Carrie Madej - Infomazione urgente: il vaccino covid 19 modificherà per sempre il vostro DNA - transumanesimo? Sub itaVi segnalo questo articolo per un passo specifico:Le sue parole trascritte al minuto 5:25 : "Se fate uno zoom sulla superficie della neo-corteccia scoprirete che è costituita da piccoli moduli processori G5, come in un computer".Fonte video originale in inglese, canale youtube: 92nd Street YA few minutes of interview with Ray Kuezweil in a March 2016 episode of the "StarTalk" program hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson.I advise you to listen carefully to what he says, how he says it and with great critical sense to grasp if not all, most of the implications that this form of transhumanism entails.To deepen the subject and grasp some of the most disturbing and hidden aspects, I recommend watching the videos:* Dr. Carrie Madej & amp; Mike Adams: Covid 19 vaccine and Transhumanism danger - Sub Ita - IsabelSoul* Dr Carrie Madej - Urgent information: will the covid 19 vaccine change your DNA forever - transhumanism? Sub itaI mark this article for a specific step:His words transcribed at 5:25: "If you zoom in on the surface of the neo-cortex you will find that it is made up of small G5 processor modules, like in a computer."Original video source in English, youtube channel: 92nd Street Y