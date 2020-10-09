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Dr Carrie Madej - Infomazione urgente: il vaccino covid 19 modificherà per sempre il vostro DNA - transumanesimo? Sub ita
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45 views • October 09, 2020
Questo intervento risale al 25 giugno 2020 ed è più attuale che mai.
Il Vaccino covid 19 modificherà per sempre e in modo non prevedibile il vostro DNA.
In questo appello all'umanità, la Dott.ssa Carrie Madej ci mette in guardia sulla pericolosità dei vaccini nello specifico del vaccino covid 19 e del quantum dots tatoos.
Quanto riportato dalla Dottoressa è comprovato dalla molta letteratura scientifica che potrete facilmente reperire in rete per approfondire la vostre ricerche.
Che ci si creda o no tutto questo è ampiamente confermato, da laboratori indipendenti, medici, ricercatori liberi....inoltre questa tecnologia esiste già.
Verificate.
Vi chiedo quindi, per amore del diritto di sapere e della libertà di scelta di SCARICARE IL VIDEO E DI CONDIVIDERLO IL PIU' POSSIBILE.
Fonte video, canale youtube: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Sul canale della Dottoressa troverete già alcuni link di riferimento a riprova di quanto dichiarato.
Immagine iniziale utilizzata per la creazione del video: Foto di Thor Deichmann da Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/it/users/thor_deichmann-2306827/?utm_source=link-attribution&;utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2371858
This intervention dates back to June 25, 2020 and is more relevant than ever.
The covid 19 vaccine will forever and unpredictably change your DNA.
In this appeal to humanity, Dr. Carrie Madej warns us about the danger of vaccines, specifically the covid 19 vaccine and the quantum dots tatoos.
What the Doctor reported is proven by a lot of scientific literature that you can easily find on the net to deepen your research.
Believe it or not, all this is amply confirmed by independent laboratories, doctors, free researchers ... and this technology already exists.
Check it out.
So, for the sake of the right to know and the freedom of choice, I ask you to DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO AND SHARE IT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.
Video source, youtube channel: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
On the Doctor's channel you will already find some reference links to prove what has been declared.
Initial image used to create the video: Photo by Thor Deichmann from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/en/users/thor_deichmann-2306827/?utm_source=link-attribution&;utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2371858
Il Vaccino covid 19 modificherà per sempre e in modo non prevedibile il vostro DNA.
In questo appello all'umanità, la Dott.ssa Carrie Madej ci mette in guardia sulla pericolosità dei vaccini nello specifico del vaccino covid 19 e del quantum dots tatoos.
Quanto riportato dalla Dottoressa è comprovato dalla molta letteratura scientifica che potrete facilmente reperire in rete per approfondire la vostre ricerche.
Che ci si creda o no tutto questo è ampiamente confermato, da laboratori indipendenti, medici, ricercatori liberi....inoltre questa tecnologia esiste già.
Verificate.
Vi chiedo quindi, per amore del diritto di sapere e della libertà di scelta di SCARICARE IL VIDEO E DI CONDIVIDERLO IL PIU' POSSIBILE.
Fonte video, canale youtube: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Sul canale della Dottoressa troverete già alcuni link di riferimento a riprova di quanto dichiarato.
Immagine iniziale utilizzata per la creazione del video: Foto di Thor Deichmann da Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/it/users/thor_deichmann-2306827/?utm_source=link-attribution&;utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2371858
This intervention dates back to June 25, 2020 and is more relevant than ever.
The covid 19 vaccine will forever and unpredictably change your DNA.
In this appeal to humanity, Dr. Carrie Madej warns us about the danger of vaccines, specifically the covid 19 vaccine and the quantum dots tatoos.
What the Doctor reported is proven by a lot of scientific literature that you can easily find on the net to deepen your research.
Believe it or not, all this is amply confirmed by independent laboratories, doctors, free researchers ... and this technology already exists.
Check it out.
So, for the sake of the right to know and the freedom of choice, I ask you to DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO AND SHARE IT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.
Video source, youtube channel: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
On the Doctor's channel you will already find some reference links to prove what has been declared.
Initial image used to create the video: Photo by Thor Deichmann from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/en/users/thor_deichmann-2306827/?utm_source=link-attribution&;utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2371858
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