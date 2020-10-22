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Dr.Carrie Madej & Mike Adams:Pericolo vaccino Covid 19 e Transumanesimo - Sub Ita - IsabelSoul
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309 views • October 22, 2020
In questo video Mike Adams, fondatore di Brighteon.com intevista la Dott.sa Carrie Madej la quale dati tecnici e medici alla mano, in forza delle sue esperienze lavorative di contatto con specifici ambienti scientifici, preoccupata dalla situazione attuale, ci mette in guardia sul pericolo dei vaccini in generale ma soprattutto del vaccino contro il covid 19, sul come rischia di modificare definitivamente il nostro Dna aprendo una pericolossissima porta al transumanesimo e al controllo della popolazione mondiale.
Traduzione e sottotitoli in italiano.
22 Ottobre 2020
Per restare in contatto con me:
canale su Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/IsabelSoul
Per petersi iscrivere al mio canale su Brighteon è ncessario prima crearsi un account personale sulla piattaforma.
Telegram: t.me/IsabelSoul
Riferimenti Dott.ssa Carrie Madej:
Sito web: https://www.serendipitygroup.org
Twitter: Dr. Madej
Parlor: Carrie Madej
Canale youtube: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Facebook, gruppo nascosto: Serendipity
Riferimenti Mike Adams:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteon
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Parler.com/profile/healthranger/posts
https://globalreset.news/
CONDIVIDERE
Traduzione e sottotitoli in italiano.
22 Ottobre 2020
Per restare in contatto con me:
canale su Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/IsabelSoul
Per petersi iscrivere al mio canale su Brighteon è ncessario prima crearsi un account personale sulla piattaforma.
Telegram: t.me/IsabelSoul
Riferimenti Dott.ssa Carrie Madej:
Sito web: https://www.serendipitygroup.org
Twitter: Dr. Madej
Parlor: Carrie Madej
Canale youtube: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Facebook, gruppo nascosto: Serendipity
Riferimenti Mike Adams:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteon
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Parler.com/profile/healthranger/posts
https://globalreset.news/
CONDIVIDERE
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