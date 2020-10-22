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Dr.Carrie Madej & Mike Adams:Pericolo vaccino Covid 19 e Transumanesimo - Sub Ita - IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
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309 views • October 22, 2020
In questo video Mike Adams, fondatore di Brighteon.com intevista la Dott.sa Carrie Madej la quale dati tecnici e medici alla mano, in forza delle sue esperienze lavorative di contatto con specifici ambienti scientifici, preoccupata dalla situazione attuale, ci mette in guardia sul pericolo dei vaccini in generale ma soprattutto del vaccino contro il covid 19, sul come rischia di modificare definitivamente il nostro Dna aprendo una pericolossissima porta al transumanesimo e al controllo della popolazione mondiale.
Traduzione e sottotitoli in italiano.
22 Ottobre 2020

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Riferimenti Dott.ssa Carrie Madej:
Sito web: https://www.serendipitygroup.org
Twitter: Dr. Madej
Parlor: Carrie Madej
Canale youtube: Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Facebook, gruppo nascosto: Serendipity

Riferimenti Mike Adams:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteon
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Parler.com/profile/healthranger/posts
https://globalreset.news/

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healthmike adamselon muskbill gates666microchipssalutecoronaviruscovid 19nuovo ordine mondialeitalianotransumanesimomrnacarrie madejnanotecnologiamodifica dnaisabelsoulluciferoidrogelelettroporazionecellula
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy