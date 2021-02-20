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Top China Scientist Covid Created at Fort Detrick: The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier.PDF, Earth Changes, and More: February 19, 2021
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770 views • February 20, 2021
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WORLD WAR FLU WHO must probe US bioweapons lab for ‘leaking Covid’, says top Chinese scientist in brazen taunt
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2365701/world-health-organization-us-weapons-lab-covid-china/
--
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.19.2021):
Two variants merge to form first recorded 'recombinant' virus: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/two-variants-merge-to-form-first-recorded-recombinant-virus-1.5312679
--
Look at these insane pictures and videos of Texas Big Freeze: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/insane-pictures-and-videos-of-texas-big-freeze.html
--
Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water: https://apnews.com/article/power-texas-water-shortage-south-b1cad8589083d0f6c79020ef642995d1
--
Trinity Quakes: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/3-strong-m6-1-earthquakes-hit-royalty-islands-vanuatu-wallis-and-futuna-maps.html
--
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border: https://apnews.com/article/oklahoma-kansas-wastewater-earthquakes-9d89be5c9b63010efc137c1790153fc7
--
Fuel Shortages Prompt FMCSA to Declare Emergency in More Than 30 States: https://www.transportationnation.com/fuel-shortages-prompt-fmcsa-to-declare-emergency-in-more-than-30-states/
--
Mount Etna in Italy erupts twice in 48 hours: https://www.foxnews.com/science/italy-mount-etna-erupts-twice-48-hours.amp
--
Millions of Desert Locusts invade Kenya: https://youtu.be/FhM7opit4kw
--
Ancient Trees Show When The Earth's Magnetic Field Last Flipped Out: https://www.npr.org/2021/02/18/969063568/ancient-trees-show-when-the-earths-magnetic-field-last-flipped-out
--
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars: https://youtu.be/6A_j8X2Wgoo
--
Houston is letting homes burn due to saving water due to blackout. https://youtu.be/WhBoaMcDGbU
--
Genocide in Texas: https://youtu.be/ZvIDty3JOeA
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/revolutionary-movement-developing-europe
--
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/how-do-you-restart-an-oil-well-that-s-frozen-solid-1.1564945
--
https://www.brighteon.com/573fae62-37d2-4a96-bba1-e9c52b99908e
--
AI 5G: https://youtu.be/dMY2mAD5bV8
--
https://www.fastcompany.com/90600720/scientists-have-turned-spinach-into-biological-sensors-that-email-environmental-alerts
--
https://www.brighteon.com/cbd029a4-493a-4b5f-b2f5-9f0b29f1404a
--
https://www.brighteon.com/f022c84f-cbac-4d5a-a54a-513a046599ed
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-france-london-boris-johnson-europe-7313ccb3ec3945a1f5e959f9253171f7
--
https://apnews.com/article/kenya-tanzania-john-magufuli-coronavirus-pandemic-6d1fa794862415aa513860edddc15a2f
--
https://apnews.com/article/africa-100k-coronavirus-deaths-2afd198dccff5f62f0eaa01da501956e
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-local-governments-4e2115a3120b03774440080c1cac81c4
--
Mexico: https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/mexico
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-shaky-science-behind-the-deadly-new-strains-of-sars-cov-2/
--
Feds Sell Us Out: https://vaxinsider.com/feds-sell-us-out-on-covid-vaccine-injuries/
--
Vitamin D and Covid: https://www.unz.com/jcook/why-politicians-and-doctors-keep-ignoring-the-medical-research-on-vitamin-d-and-covid/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
WORLD WAR FLU WHO must probe US bioweapons lab for ‘leaking Covid’, says top Chinese scientist in brazen taunt
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2365701/world-health-organization-us-weapons-lab-covid-china/
--
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.19.2021):
Two variants merge to form first recorded 'recombinant' virus: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/two-variants-merge-to-form-first-recorded-recombinant-virus-1.5312679
--
Look at these insane pictures and videos of Texas Big Freeze: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/insane-pictures-and-videos-of-texas-big-freeze.html
--
Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water: https://apnews.com/article/power-texas-water-shortage-south-b1cad8589083d0f6c79020ef642995d1
--
Trinity Quakes: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/3-strong-m6-1-earthquakes-hit-royalty-islands-vanuatu-wallis-and-futuna-maps.html
--
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border: https://apnews.com/article/oklahoma-kansas-wastewater-earthquakes-9d89be5c9b63010efc137c1790153fc7
--
Fuel Shortages Prompt FMCSA to Declare Emergency in More Than 30 States: https://www.transportationnation.com/fuel-shortages-prompt-fmcsa-to-declare-emergency-in-more-than-30-states/
--
Mount Etna in Italy erupts twice in 48 hours: https://www.foxnews.com/science/italy-mount-etna-erupts-twice-48-hours.amp
--
Millions of Desert Locusts invade Kenya: https://youtu.be/FhM7opit4kw
--
Ancient Trees Show When The Earth's Magnetic Field Last Flipped Out: https://www.npr.org/2021/02/18/969063568/ancient-trees-show-when-the-earths-magnetic-field-last-flipped-out
--
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars: https://youtu.be/6A_j8X2Wgoo
--
Houston is letting homes burn due to saving water due to blackout. https://youtu.be/WhBoaMcDGbU
--
Genocide in Texas: https://youtu.be/ZvIDty3JOeA
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/revolutionary-movement-developing-europe
--
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/how-do-you-restart-an-oil-well-that-s-frozen-solid-1.1564945
--
https://www.brighteon.com/573fae62-37d2-4a96-bba1-e9c52b99908e
--
AI 5G: https://youtu.be/dMY2mAD5bV8
--
https://www.fastcompany.com/90600720/scientists-have-turned-spinach-into-biological-sensors-that-email-environmental-alerts
--
https://www.brighteon.com/cbd029a4-493a-4b5f-b2f5-9f0b29f1404a
--
https://www.brighteon.com/f022c84f-cbac-4d5a-a54a-513a046599ed
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-france-london-boris-johnson-europe-7313ccb3ec3945a1f5e959f9253171f7
--
https://apnews.com/article/kenya-tanzania-john-magufuli-coronavirus-pandemic-6d1fa794862415aa513860edddc15a2f
--
https://apnews.com/article/africa-100k-coronavirus-deaths-2afd198dccff5f62f0eaa01da501956e
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-local-governments-4e2115a3120b03774440080c1cac81c4
--
Mexico: https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/mexico
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-shaky-science-behind-the-deadly-new-strains-of-sars-cov-2/
--
Feds Sell Us Out: https://vaxinsider.com/feds-sell-us-out-on-covid-vaccine-injuries/
--
Vitamin D and Covid: https://www.unz.com/jcook/why-politicians-and-doctors-keep-ignoring-the-medical-research-on-vitamin-d-and-covid/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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