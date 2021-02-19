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Why I think that the military is in control
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625 views • February 19, 2021
Based on everything we have seen take place in the last year, I do believe this country is under the military at this moment. And I believe it started with March 13th, 2020 and was enacted on January 20th, 2021.
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