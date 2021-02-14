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Nurse explaining what is actually going on and What they are being told AHEAD of time.
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75561 views • February 14, 2021
This urse did another video from her car, this is a follow up. She is in Florida and is a REAL hero. I wonder if she still has a job. This video is from Jan 13th so a month ago. And we can see that much of what she said is true. I have friends in Canada and they say people cannot visit even dying patients in hospitals.
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