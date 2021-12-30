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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Next Health ALERT! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.05.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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65 views • December 30, 2021

Today's topic is:The Next Health Alert. 

 

What do you do? Take precautions, do as you are told, or shrug it off? How to decide? Dr Daniels shares a worry –free way to prioritize your health concerns. Apply this quick and easy way to process the next CDC scare, health alert or public service announcement and sleep well at night. Tune in. Think Happens. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night - https://www.brighteon.com/f062619b-bff8-4553-b8c9-2a3d799ab3f9 

EBOLA HOAX by Deanna Spingola - https://www.brighteon.com/42838976-fd4b-4f3a-b8b5-3130aaa04ae5 

Turpentine Treatment (Ebola) with Jennifer Daniels - The Search Engine UK - https://www.brighteon.com/b2d39d86-812d-4681-8a82-a7a8a988c2c4 

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy