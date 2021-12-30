Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Next Health ALERT! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.05.15)

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Today's topic is:The Next Health Alert.
What do you do? Take precautions, do as you are told, or shrug it off? How to decide? Dr Daniels shares a worry –free way to prioritize your health concerns. Apply this quick and easy way to process the next CDC scare, health alert or public service announcement and sleep well at night. Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night - https://www.brighteon.com/f062619b-bff8-4553-b8c9-2a3d799ab3f9
EBOLA HOAX by Deanna Spingola - https://www.brighteon.com/42838976-fd4b-4f3a-b8b5-3130aaa04ae5
Turpentine Treatment (Ebola) with Jennifer Daniels - The Search Engine UK - https://www.brighteon.com/b2d39d86-812d-4681-8a82-a7a8a988c2c4