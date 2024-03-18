Create New Account
Libs Are Evil
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

They’re Killing You

* It’s not just that they’re bad.

* Everything they do, they destroy.

* Whatever they do is not only going to not help you; it will hurt you.


Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?

* This regime is successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4jzcfc-we-fought-back-and-won-ep.-2209-03182024.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upevildan bonginoliberalismmalfeasancetakedowninfiltrationracketeeringsubversiondemonismnefariouspuppet regimemalevolence

