💪🏼 Do NOT Quit

Wimp Be Gone. ๐Ÿ’ฅThese are amazing times. The evil on the whole planet is being taken down one step at a time. People are gathering in groups creating projects for change in their own neighborhood. So much work is being done on many levels. First the change is taking place within each individual man and woman and in turn influencing changes in their communities and finally globally.

We tend to get out of sorts when things do not happen the way we believed they would and so sadly many are giving up. This video is to inspire you to re-charge and rest if needed, but come back to the fight stronger than ever.

Thrivalism and the New Human

Video ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d3477834

Putting On The Armour Of GOD Series #4 of Seven

Video ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a

Unity Is Power

Video ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://www.brighteon.com/74d295db-cd6b-424a-8383-e061227e3e3d

Thrivalism Moon Talks from 2017

Playlist ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

๐•™๐•’๐•ก๐•ก๐•š๐•Ÿ๐•–๐•ค๐•ค ๐•š๐•ค ๐•’๐•Ÿ ๐•š๐•Ÿ๐•ค๐•š๐••๐•– ๐•›๐• ๐•“ โ˜†โ˜†โ˜†โ˜†โ˜†





๐ŸŒน โ˜• ๐“ซ๐“พ๐”‚ ๐“ถ๐“ฎ ๐“’๐“ธ๐“ฏ๐“ฏ๐“ฎ๐“ฎ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling ๐Ÿ™





.......... โ„’โ„ดัตโ„ฏ โ˜ฎ

Namaste โ™ฅ





๐“˜๐“ท๐“ฝ๐“ป๐“ธ๐“ญ๐“พ๐“ฌ๐“ฎ ๐“จ๐“ธ๐“พ๐“ป๐“ผ๐“ฎ๐“ต๐“ฏ & ๐“ฏ๐“ฒ๐“ท๐“ญ ๐“ถ๐“ฎ ๐“ฑ๐“ฎ๐“ป๐“ฎ.๐Ÿ‘‡

๐ŸŒŽ Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 ๐Ÿ’ž

๐ŸŒŽ MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 ๐Ÿ’ž

๐ŸŒŽ Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 ๐Ÿ’ž

โœ” Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 ๐Ÿ—ก

โœ” MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 ๐Ÿ—ก

โœ” Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited ๐Ÿ—ก

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."