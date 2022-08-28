💪🏼 'Unity Is Power' 17

Uniting is more than you may know. Uniting is powerful in itself as an individual and even more powerful as numbers increase. The awakening mankind is going through on planet earth has no boundaries. With awakening there is no box, nor is there any division. Yet there is power as an individual when you see the greater picture.How much do you see? ☕️

⚔️ 3 of 7 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d

⚔️ Healing Is A Trap

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e3908864-aa48-47d7-8c1a-84f70ec66474

⚔️ Thrivalism

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d3477834

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

Namaste ♥





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."



