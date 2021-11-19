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🌹 What Does Awakening Look Like?
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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114 views • November 19, 2021
This video describes the journey from 3D to 5D consciousness. The Free Your Passion Workshop Mentioned has been discontinued as the videos you will find on my channel cover the main points. The next workshop called "Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon" covers the missing points and much more.
As consciousness has expanded, so too have my workshops.

This video describes the journey from 3D to 5D consciousness. The Free Your Passion Workshop Mentioned has been discontinued as the videos you will find on my channel cover the main points. The next workshop called "Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon" covers the missing points and much more.
As consciousness has expanded, so too have my workshops.

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
Keywords
awakeningthegreatawakeningtwistedlightworker
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