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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 44: November 04, 2021
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1631 views • November 05, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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One of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 36 shows the descending activity-trend pattern (4, 2, 1) for the last three weeks in the 6-mag quake column (Was 4, 3, 2) since Week 12. Then, 18 of the 5-mag quakes marks the third low-green value in the last five weeks, which is remarkable when realizing that 2018 had just two sub-20 values for the entire orbit cycle (3 for 2014, 4 for 2019, 5 for 2016). And 292 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the sixth sub-300 value for the last seven weeks that happened only four times in previous seventeen weeks (Weeks 13-29).
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Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
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Something really strange is happening at Hospitals all over America
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/something-really-strange-is-happening-at-hospitals-all-over-america/
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Get Ready For Food Rationing
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/get-ready-food-rationing
--
--Recent Important Info--
AUSTIN FITTS - THIS IS A TRAP
Submitted by Marv
November 02, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3zj8SgkPC0l/
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Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Submitted by Marv
Stew Peters Show Published October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
One of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 36 shows the descending activity-trend pattern (4, 2, 1) for the last three weeks in the 6-mag quake column (Was 4, 3, 2) since Week 12. Then, 18 of the 5-mag quakes marks the third low-green value in the last five weeks, which is remarkable when realizing that 2018 had just two sub-20 values for the entire orbit cycle (3 for 2014, 4 for 2019, 5 for 2016). And 292 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the sixth sub-300 value for the last seven weeks that happened only four times in previous seventeen weeks (Weeks 13-29).
--
Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
--
Something really strange is happening at Hospitals all over America
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/something-really-strange-is-happening-at-hospitals-all-over-america/
--
Get Ready For Food Rationing
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/get-ready-food-rationing
--
--Recent Important Info--
AUSTIN FITTS - THIS IS A TRAP
Submitted by Marv
November 02, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3zj8SgkPC0l/
--
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Submitted by Marv
Stew Peters Show Published October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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