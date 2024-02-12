Foreign Mercenaries are being Inserted to the American Heartland - THE HESSIANS ARE HERE!

In addition to Communist Chinese Special Forces, a U.N. Army is being pre-positioned right now in American cities. Pre-paid cards found littered on the ground on both sides of the border indicate that these recruits are being paid under the code UMMCA. This stands for Unspecified Minor Military Construction Army.

Follow this link to learn more about this. It is an end run around Congressional oversight. Biden is raising up the army that Obama always wanted. https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:10+section:2805+edition:prelim) Chinese Special Operations on U.S. soil: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/open-border-allows-chinese-special-operators-infiltrate-america/ Citizen journalists expose what is happening and how this army is being paid, and how they are awaiting orders: https://www.brighteon.com/4a240ea9-333d-4369-95c0-2167f4429017 The Takedown that is Underway: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/proof-international-organizations-engaged-in-criminal-conspiracy-to-aid-abet-illegal-immigration-into-usa-to-collapse-the-country-for-un-agenda-2030-goals Insurance actuaries know that war is coming: https://www.brighteon.com/1ee6ce14-6b4c-45ab-a4c3-c425a110ef2f Anatomy of an American Civil War: https://www.brighteon.com/4a7ae0f4-1c00-49c1-8dd2-202bf573e582

IMPORTANT CORRECTION: I kept saying 2016, but I meant 2020.