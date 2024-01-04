Anatomy of an American Civil War

On one side you have the citizens who stand for our nation and its constitutional republic - a limited government that protects human rights that are ordained by God and are self-evident in the Creation. The military sides with these people. On the other side you have Democrats, foreign invaders, the United Nations, and a host of three-letter agencies that have been armed up to the teeth since the days of Obama. Add to this list of three-letter agencies that are ready to go to war with the American people Chinese police stations (command posts) on American soil, and you will begin to get the picture of what may be coming.

The infrasonic sound track from Obama's new movie that is designed to hack the human brain and implant ideas: https://www.brighteon.com/e40ec4da-fb89-41f5-a413-897a7761a9b0 Watch this interview of Gary Grathwohl, the FBI agent who infiltrated the Weather Underground and understand that Obama's mentor, Bill Ayers, a Weather Underground communist revolutionary was part of this long-standing plan to overthrow the American government, to replace it with a communist government, and to kill those who would not go along with it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIXUZwY3PCs Have a look at this thought-provoking scenario: https://www.brighteon.com/4448fb57-0aaa-4a2c-818b-8edf033b697e