Hidden Mind Control Audio Files Found in Obama/Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’
Published 20 hours ago

⛔️This Is Absolutely Mind Blowing
Barack Obama’s New Movie, Leave The World Behind, When Downloaded & Put Into An Editing Program Has 4 Audio Files Instead Of The Standard 1

One Of The Audio Files Is Just A Frequency  “Low Frequency Infrasound”

Other Movies Do Not Have This. The Guy Has Done Thousands Of Movies & Never Seen This

Further Info:

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hidden-mind-control-audio-files-found-in-netflixs-leave-the-world-behind/

Watch Full video presentation:

https://rumble.com/v42mnrs-awakenvideo-friday-nite-live-stream-12-22-2023.html

Source @Awakenvideo

Mirrored - Sound of Freedom 💊 Redpilling 💊

Thanks to Marts for Link

obamaleave the world behindsonic attacklow frequency infrasound file

