New wording in 2024 Insurance policies - what this tells us (How do they know)

Jim Crenshaw





Jan 6, 2024





Insurance Companies Must Know Something Big, & Violent IS Coming Our Way? Denying Coverage For Injuries/Sickness Related To War, Riots, Insurrection.





They always tell us what they are going to do to us before they do it. We just have to catch it.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlFINKp2BmAr/