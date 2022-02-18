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249) NEMS - Ultra-compact external and internal intelligent antennas
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134 views • February 18, 2022
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 255: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA255-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1299198347
ARTICLE | Ultra-compact dual-band smart NEMS magnetoelectric antennas for simultaneous wireless energy harvesting and magnetic field sensing
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23256-z.pdf
Also see:
233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/ac91e53c-611b-4066-b330-d9b75b0b156c
236) Intra-body communications - 6G Electromagnetic Nano-Networks (TeraHertz band): https://www.brighteon.com/4c53cd3b-5f64-47a0-b1b4-21bcbd5174b0
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 255: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA255-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1299198347
ARTICLE | Ultra-compact dual-band smart NEMS magnetoelectric antennas for simultaneous wireless energy harvesting and magnetic field sensing
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23256-z.pdf
Also see:
233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/ac91e53c-611b-4066-b330-d9b75b0b156c
236) Intra-body communications - 6G Electromagnetic Nano-Networks (TeraHertz band): https://www.brighteon.com/4c53cd3b-5f64-47a0-b1b4-21bcbd5174b0
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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