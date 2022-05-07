Vibes of Cosmos (VoC): 'The Documentary' [07.05.2022]

Note: There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George SantayanaThe official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.14 Topics - Episodes, in a Full Documentary video with narration.Topics - Timer :00:00 / 1. Moon, the Map of the Earth12:14 / 2. Sun, Daylight, Moonlight24:30 / 3. The Black Sun31:58 / 4. Constellation Circle and Moon's Phases43:16 / 5. Oceanografia, Craters, Stars54:27 / 6. Planets and the 7 Ceilings1:07:27 / 7. Moon's Rotation and the Axes of Phases1:16:36 / 8. The Motion of the Sun and the Moon1:26:56 / 9. Eclipses1:36:12 / 10. Space, Elements and Atmospheric Ratings1:44:09 / 11. Celestial Phenomena2:04:36 / 12. Biogeochemical Cycles2:13:45 / 13. Underground Water Cycle2:21:59 /14. Climate Zones and Ground Epochs2:29:30 / Outro--In same category:LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]--VoC Books and Maps:World Map by Plasma Moon / Download :World Map by Plasma Moon / Banner - Flag 1m x 1m orders:3rd Book VoC Download :3rd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :2nd Book VoC Download :2nd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :1st Book VoC Download :1st Book VoC Hard Copy orders :Atlas World Map by Plasma Moon download :6,200 views Premiered May 7, 2022Vibes of Cosmos44.6K subscribersDescription:Plasma MoonCosmologyLevel EarthElectromagnetic PhenomenaMusic