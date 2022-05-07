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Vibes of Cosmos (VoC): 'The Documentary' [07.05.2022]
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94 views • May 09, 2022
Note: There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
14 Topics - Episodes, in a Full Documentary video with narration.
Topics - Timer :
00:00 / 1. Moon, the Map of the Earth
12:14 / 2. Sun, Daylight, Moonlight
24:30 / 3. The Black Sun
31:58 / 4. Constellation Circle and Moon's Phases
43:16 / 5. Oceanografia, Craters, Stars
54:27 / 6. Planets and the 7 Ceilings
1:07:27 / 7. Moon's Rotation and the Axes of Phases
1:16:36 / 8. The Motion of the Sun and the Moon
1:26:56 / 9. Eclipses
1:36:12 / 10. Space, Elements and Atmospheric Ratings
1:44:09 / 11. Celestial Phenomena
2:04:36 / 12. Biogeochemical Cycles
2:13:45 / 13. Underground Water Cycle
2:21:59 /14. Climate Zones and Ground Epochs
2:29:30 / Outro
--
In same category:
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html
LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html
LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html
LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041
LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html
LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68
The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/
--
VoC Books and Maps:
World Map by Plasma Moon / Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-map
World Map by Plasma Moon / Banner - Flag 1m x 1m orders:
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/the-world-map-banner-flag-fabric-1m-x-1m
3rd Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-3
3rd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-3-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
2nd Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-2
2nd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-2-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
1st Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-1
1st Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-1-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
Atlas World Map by Plasma Moon download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/world-atlas
6,200 views Premiered May 7, 2022
Vibes of Cosmos
44.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BnhBW_tSkJY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
Description:
Plasma Moon
Cosmology
Level Earth
Electromagnetic Phenomena
Music
“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
14 Topics - Episodes, in a Full Documentary video with narration.
Topics - Timer :
00:00 / 1. Moon, the Map of the Earth
12:14 / 2. Sun, Daylight, Moonlight
24:30 / 3. The Black Sun
31:58 / 4. Constellation Circle and Moon's Phases
43:16 / 5. Oceanografia, Craters, Stars
54:27 / 6. Planets and the 7 Ceilings
1:07:27 / 7. Moon's Rotation and the Axes of Phases
1:16:36 / 8. The Motion of the Sun and the Moon
1:26:56 / 9. Eclipses
1:36:12 / 10. Space, Elements and Atmospheric Ratings
1:44:09 / 11. Celestial Phenomena
2:04:36 / 12. Biogeochemical Cycles
2:13:45 / 13. Underground Water Cycle
2:21:59 /14. Climate Zones and Ground Epochs
2:29:30 / Outro
--
In same category:
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html
LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html
LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html
LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041
LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html
LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68
The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/
--
VoC Books and Maps:
World Map by Plasma Moon / Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-map
World Map by Plasma Moon / Banner - Flag 1m x 1m orders:
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/the-world-map-banner-flag-fabric-1m-x-1m
3rd Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-3
3rd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-3-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
2nd Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-2
2nd Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-2-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
1st Book VoC Download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/vibes-of-cosmos-book-1
1st Book VoC Hard Copy orders :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/merch/vibes-of-cosmos-book-1-physical-book-hard-copy-edition
Atlas World Map by Plasma Moon download :
https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/album/world-atlas
6,200 views Premiered May 7, 2022
Vibes of Cosmos
44.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BnhBW_tSkJY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
Description:
Plasma Moon
Cosmology
Level Earth
Electromagnetic Phenomena
Music
Keywords
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