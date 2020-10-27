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Current Events 2020: Truth is our best weapon.
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16 views • October 27, 2020
Today's events discussed in relation to Biblical types given.
Trump and Biden are in the spotlight, who will win? Why
are all these things coming to the light now? What does
the Bible say about it? One error I want to correct.
I meant to say ancient Persia
is modern day Iran. We will also listen to episode 10
recorded 01/21/2020 to see how well it matches up
with what has happened since. Links mentioned:
Original publication of episode 10:
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/patvojt/episodes/2020-01-24T19_20_07-08_00
Threshing of Babylon:
https://www.brighteon.com/6952a73a-64cf-4fcc-8f0e-565a5b58a363
Abolished History:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
Sheep to Slaughter:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b90683d-613b-47b7-ba15-71331579477f
Trump and Biden are in the spotlight, who will win? Why
are all these things coming to the light now? What does
the Bible say about it? One error I want to correct.
I meant to say ancient Persia
is modern day Iran. We will also listen to episode 10
recorded 01/21/2020 to see how well it matches up
with what has happened since. Links mentioned:
Original publication of episode 10:
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/patvojt/episodes/2020-01-24T19_20_07-08_00
Threshing of Babylon:
https://www.brighteon.com/6952a73a-64cf-4fcc-8f0e-565a5b58a363
Abolished History:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
Sheep to Slaughter:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b90683d-613b-47b7-ba15-71331579477f
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