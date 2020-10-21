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Sheep led to the slaughter.
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70 views • October 21, 2020
On Oct 10th 2020, I captured a heard of 1100 sheep being herded to the slaughter. The human race is no different at this point in history. God gave us a way to redemption. We must choose that path of our own free will. I did my best to make the choice clear. I hope you will watch.
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