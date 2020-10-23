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Current Events 2020: The threshing of Babylon has begun.
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363 views • October 23, 2020
All the prophecies of the time of the end focus on Babylon and it's eventual destruction. The confusion and multitude of conflicting voices will not be allowed to continue forever. Today we use the wisdom of our creator to peer into the near future. A glimpse only God can provide, any alternate viewpoint is considered
STUPID. I will document that truth today from Jeremiah chapter 51. Get Ready
For More Ambushes!
Lisa Haven video mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/6c746512-c66e-4006-83d9-6835c5258f73
The people who forgot who they are:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
(important )
The news of a peace deal is in the headlines again today. Nothing
has changed from the Sept 16th Peace, peace special episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/256683f0-9778-4e71-ab75-9342d5f428ae
STUPID. I will document that truth today from Jeremiah chapter 51. Get Ready
For More Ambushes!
Lisa Haven video mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/6c746512-c66e-4006-83d9-6835c5258f73
The people who forgot who they are:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
(important )
The news of a peace deal is in the headlines again today. Nothing
has changed from the Sept 16th Peace, peace special episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/256683f0-9778-4e71-ab75-9342d5f428ae
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