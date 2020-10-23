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NOW THIS?! Multiple Strange ‘Heavenly Signs’ Appearing In 2020 & They’re a Recipe For The Apocalypse!
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168 views • October 23, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/2020-features-a-blue-moon-on-halloween-in-multiple-time-zones-644425
https://www.foxnews.com/science/big-ben-sized-asteroid-fly-past-earth-this-week
https://nypost.com/2020/08/22/asteroid-heading-our-way-day-before-presidential-election/
TEA, GI JOY & Olive Leaf SPECIAL: https://getthetea.com/shop/tummy-love/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com 14 DAY FREE TRIAL Included! Get 1st Year For $60 or $5.99 a month Use Code: Banned
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO DEEP STATE UNCOVERED OCT. 30-31 : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-state-uncovered-an-octobe…
For More Information See:
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/2020-features-a-blue-moon-on-halloween-in-multiple-time-zones-644425
https://www.foxnews.com/science/big-ben-sized-asteroid-fly-past-earth-this-week
https://nypost.com/2020/08/22/asteroid-heading-our-way-day-before-presidential-election/
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