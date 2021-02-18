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CDS 2: Maintenance Dose with Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) compared to MMS
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6537 views • February 18, 2021
Showing How to take a "maintenance dose" of Chlorine Dioxide in the CDS form. This is what I've been taking about every other day based on my age and weight. Many people that are new to using Chlorine Dioxide are not as familiar with the differences between MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). They are similar in that they both have the ClO2 molecule in them but their potency, storage and taste have some differences. The key that I am following is a 1-drop MMS mixed in water is roughly the same as 1-2 milliliters of CDS mixed in water. (Some people prefer 1 ml and others prefer 2 or even more as a comparison). Either way, the point is to safely and effectively give yoursel a dose of this health promoting detox liquid.
Other Helpful Videos
Make your own Chlorine Dioxide A and B Mix:
https://www.brighteon.com/d0370848-aa6c-4ad8-8a1d-71d617861cde
Make your own CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/59811d86-5548-4db5-984b-e6aae955077e
Other Helpful Videos
Make your own Chlorine Dioxide A and B Mix:
https://www.brighteon.com/d0370848-aa6c-4ad8-8a1d-71d617861cde
Make your own CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/59811d86-5548-4db5-984b-e6aae955077e
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