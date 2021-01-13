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1J. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Make your own CDS in 40-70 Hours (Chlorine Dioxide Solution)
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3693 views • January 13, 2021
This is a shortened video on how to make your own CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution).
How to use this to treat different Illnesses? See the information from Andreas Kalcker's book below: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19MxkCOT6JJGUziX0FY6TeXfeNjXhmX7Xl1Qm5GFZAg0/edit?usp=sharing
My Free Ebook on Chlorine Dioxide:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
My Social Media Sites:
MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
How to use this to treat different Illnesses? See the information from Andreas Kalcker's book below: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19MxkCOT6JJGUziX0FY6TeXfeNjXhmX7Xl1Qm5GFZAg0/edit?usp=sharing
My Free Ebook on Chlorine Dioxide:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
My Social Media Sites:
MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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