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2022 Mystery Report 01 for Albert: The Almighty and My Father Who is in Heaven: February 13, 2022
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832 views • February 13, 2022
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==
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
==
My Father Who Is In Heaven and The Almighty
Written by Albert and Terral
Updated February 13, 2022
Hi Albert:
Thank you for writing. Your charts have been downloaded and saved in a special folder and I am watching the start of your video where the black lady is giving instruction to her class. As a rule, I am here to help those for whom Christ died see God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water. My book The Mystery Explained is the "water witness" helper with God's Living Word being the "spirit witness," and the red folder including your work, in the form of self-made diagrams and commentary, is the "blood witness" enlarging in between. I am not here to criticize or fix the broken doctrine of others from thousands of denominations of professing Christians but see that you insist on diverting steps to these tangent paths that in my estimation represents more of a distraction for you and me than anything else. You also must promise not to be offended by a simple demonstration. I would like to respond to what appears to be a challenge made in one of your paragraphs below:
If YOU afterward going thru all I am sending YOU.... PLEASE DO SHOW ME!!!
Going through all of the charts and watching the entire video is not required to demonstrate broken doctrine in the work of these people seemingly held up as spiritually enlightened. Let's just begin at the beginning of the Archetype Volume 1.pdf document and quote from "A Note Of Explanation." Unfortunately, I have no way to cut-and-paste the content, as the document does not allow regular options, so here is the image…
Read the full report in 2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 01, by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
==
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
==
My Father Who Is In Heaven and The Almighty
Written by Albert and Terral
Updated February 13, 2022
Hi Albert:
Thank you for writing. Your charts have been downloaded and saved in a special folder and I am watching the start of your video where the black lady is giving instruction to her class. As a rule, I am here to help those for whom Christ died see God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water. My book The Mystery Explained is the "water witness" helper with God's Living Word being the "spirit witness," and the red folder including your work, in the form of self-made diagrams and commentary, is the "blood witness" enlarging in between. I am not here to criticize or fix the broken doctrine of others from thousands of denominations of professing Christians but see that you insist on diverting steps to these tangent paths that in my estimation represents more of a distraction for you and me than anything else. You also must promise not to be offended by a simple demonstration. I would like to respond to what appears to be a challenge made in one of your paragraphs below:
If YOU afterward going thru all I am sending YOU.... PLEASE DO SHOW ME!!!
Going through all of the charts and watching the entire video is not required to demonstrate broken doctrine in the work of these people seemingly held up as spiritually enlightened. Let's just begin at the beginning of the Archetype Volume 1.pdf document and quote from "A Note Of Explanation." Unfortunately, I have no way to cut-and-paste the content, as the document does not allow regular options, so here is the image…
Read the full report in 2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 01, by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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