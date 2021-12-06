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Card Reading for Monday, December 6, 2021
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10 views • December 06, 2021
I can't believe we're almost closing the book on 2021 already. I think 2022 is going to be a doozy so hold onto your hats, folks. Today I use the DC Vertigo Tarot deck. This is a deck that I purchased ages ago but have never used because I bought it as a collection item. The cards a beautiful and the message is a good one for a cold Monday.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And last but not least, here is the link I mention in the video that talks about the story that is created by the Major Arcana of the Tarot:
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/d78234a8-c602-4ae5-a721-6a559c1cfe60
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/78e6b09d-7973-4355-bb65-1096d3525b88
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And last but not least, here is the link I mention in the video that talks about the story that is created by the Major Arcana of the Tarot:
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/d78234a8-c602-4ae5-a721-6a559c1cfe60
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/78e6b09d-7973-4355-bb65-1096d3525b88
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