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What Happens Next?
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163 views • October 29, 2021
Todays events and what happens next. The 22 Major Arcana of the tarot tell a story, a life cycle. This story relates to our individual life journeys and crucially it also relates to the world, to us all as a collective. Currently we are in the 17th card in the storyline - being The Tower! but more importantly what comes after the Tower? and what does this mean for us as a collective. In addition the card that comes before the Tower is equally important. What brought us to this point?
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If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you. If you wish to you may donate to my work at
Paypal.me/riverhealer
Thank you x
www.riverhealer.com
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