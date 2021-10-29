Todays events and what happens next. The 22 Major Arcana of the tarot tell a story, a life cycle. This story relates to our individual life journeys and crucially it also relates to the world, to us all as a collective. Currently we are in the 17th card in the storyline - being The Tower! but more importantly what comes after the Tower? and what does this mean for us as a collective. In addition the card that comes before the Tower is equally important. What brought us to this point?



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