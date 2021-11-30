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What Happens Next Pt 2 - The Tower is now! Revelations
Indigo River
Indigo River
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140 views • November 30, 2021
An important message for the next few weeks. The Tower is now. Chaos is coming however this is NOT negative. Ultimately it will bring much needed release! But how do we negotiate this difficult period in between. What is going down the new few weeks? This morning I drew two cards for 2022.

In my last video - What Happens Next - I discussed how the story told by the major arcana of the tarot, relates to the story unfolding worldwide at this time. I spoke about the Tower and the chaos it would bring - please check it out if you have not already seen it.

If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.

If you wish to you may donate to my work at
Paypal.me/riverhealer

For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer

Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth.
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. keep on shining!

Much Love x
www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
chaospredictionpsychicimportant messagestarseedstarotpsychic readingpreparelightworkerspsychic readingstarot cardstarot decktarot readingwhat will happenwayshowerspsychic tarot readingtarot meaningsfree psychic readingfree tarot readinghealersthe tower
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