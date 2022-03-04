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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 09: March 03, 2022
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1453 views • March 04, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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Again, the likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving through the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period with bodies expected to begin dropping like flies around the global hospitals around March 21, 2022, about 60 days before the Black Star arrives on May 24, 2022.
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PANIC BUYING: Hong Kong supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing that’s likely to unleash another “casedemic”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-hk-supermarkets-emptied-before-mass-covid-testing.html#
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China denies it asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/02/china-russia-invade-ukraine-winter-olympics-beijing
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HAARP, MORGELLONS, CHEMTRAILS, NANOBOTS, AI, THE COVID SHOT ARE INTERELATED-THE SIMPLE SOLUTION!
Submitted by Brenda
On March 03, 2022
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gatkAREjoK5/
See description box for LOTS of links
Terral’s comment (03.03.2022):
Hi Jim: Thank you for mirroring Dana's video. Please allow me to share some related information. Dana interviewed me twice on these related topics.
Dana Interviews Terral: https://youtu.be/XACkrD-fEzg
Dana Interviews Terral: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/blackstarinterview/episodes/2019-07-14T06_15_41-07_00
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Situation Update, Mar 2, 2022 - The ECONOMIC SUICIDE of the West is now under way
Submitted by Terral
March 02, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9c7af8d5-777e-4a5f-9301-45dfef44a166
====
Read the full report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
Again, the likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving through the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period with bodies expected to begin dropping like flies around the global hospitals around March 21, 2022, about 60 days before the Black Star arrives on May 24, 2022.
--
PANIC BUYING: Hong Kong supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing that’s likely to unleash another “casedemic”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-hk-supermarkets-emptied-before-mass-covid-testing.html#
--
China denies it asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/02/china-russia-invade-ukraine-winter-olympics-beijing
--
HAARP, MORGELLONS, CHEMTRAILS, NANOBOTS, AI, THE COVID SHOT ARE INTERELATED-THE SIMPLE SOLUTION!
Submitted by Brenda
On March 03, 2022
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gatkAREjoK5/
See description box for LOTS of links
Terral’s comment (03.03.2022):
Hi Jim: Thank you for mirroring Dana's video. Please allow me to share some related information. Dana interviewed me twice on these related topics.
Dana Interviews Terral: https://youtu.be/XACkrD-fEzg
Dana Interviews Terral: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/blackstarinterview/episodes/2019-07-14T06_15_41-07_00
--
Situation Update, Mar 2, 2022 - The ECONOMIC SUICIDE of the West is now under way
Submitted by Terral
March 02, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9c7af8d5-777e-4a5f-9301-45dfef44a166
====
Read the full report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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