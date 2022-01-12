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DOJ Upgrading "Domestic Terror Unit," Naomi Wolf-Dr. Malone Respond to Project Veritas (Obama-Biden-Fauci Smokescreen Operation): January 12, 2022
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2224 views • January 12, 2022
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Department of Justice creating “Domestic Terror Unit”
Submitted by Karen
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2022/01/department-of-justice-creating-domestic-terror-unit/
--
“Premeditated Manslaughter of Millions of People Coordinated at the Highest Levels” – Naomi Wolf and Dr. Malone Respond to Project Veritas
Submitted by Terral
January 12, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/60ccb959-277b-4399-a52f-0507a2aea37e
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@1:30: This Wuhan-Bat hype is a deliberate Fauci-Obama/Biden/Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates/DARPA head fake (smokescreen narrative) to focus investigator attention away from Fort Detrick (SARS herald-mutagen-recombinant strain bioweapon and real vax created in late 1990's-2004) and the intentional release of the bioweapon at the 2019 (October) Global Military Olympic Games in Wuhan by US Army athletes. George Webb (Washington DC Investigative Reporter) is the best source for this information.
Fauci deliberately had photos taken at the Wuhan Lab in 2014-2015 to create the false narrative, when the gain-of-function work was completed before 2004 in combination with the 911 Inside Job and invading Afghanistan and the Obama-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program (links below). Malone (and others) are pushing a series of false narratives (like the "natural immunity" hoax, no such thing against this binary bioweapon) as controlled opposition-resistance for the House of Rothschild/CFR/Bilderberg/Trilateral Commission Genocidal MONSTERS running their PlanDemic. More info at https://www.terral03.com if interested.
--
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Department of Justice creating “Domestic Terror Unit”
Submitted by Karen
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2022/01/department-of-justice-creating-domestic-terror-unit/
--
“Premeditated Manslaughter of Millions of People Coordinated at the Highest Levels” – Naomi Wolf and Dr. Malone Respond to Project Veritas
Submitted by Terral
January 12, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/60ccb959-277b-4399-a52f-0507a2aea37e
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@1:30: This Wuhan-Bat hype is a deliberate Fauci-Obama/Biden/Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates/DARPA head fake (smokescreen narrative) to focus investigator attention away from Fort Detrick (SARS herald-mutagen-recombinant strain bioweapon and real vax created in late 1990's-2004) and the intentional release of the bioweapon at the 2019 (October) Global Military Olympic Games in Wuhan by US Army athletes. George Webb (Washington DC Investigative Reporter) is the best source for this information.
Fauci deliberately had photos taken at the Wuhan Lab in 2014-2015 to create the false narrative, when the gain-of-function work was completed before 2004 in combination with the 911 Inside Job and invading Afghanistan and the Obama-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program (links below). Malone (and others) are pushing a series of false narratives (like the "natural immunity" hoax, no such thing against this binary bioweapon) as controlled opposition-resistance for the House of Rothschild/CFR/Bilderberg/Trilateral Commission Genocidal MONSTERS running their PlanDemic. More info at https://www.terral03.com if interested.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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