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Pedophilia is normalized by the left
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103 views • November 28, 2021
1. THE LEFT IS NORMALIZING PEDOPHILES? A SPECIAL NEWS REPORT
https://www.brighteon.com/c143654c-da2e-4ea8-b7b5-41d120ef7fc8
2. The CCP released the virus to push the vaccination; the evil forces in cahoots with the CCP intend to massively reduce the world’s population and to establish a world government to control the globe.
https://www.brighteon.com/8e5973a6-8b28-4d3d-b38c-2fcc4deeb535
3. Max Igan - We live in a People's Farm.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsnSxGyGdcl1/
4. COVID SURVEILLANCE ROBOTS START. COVID MARSHALL ROBOTS ROLLING OUT IN EUROPE! ALSO TELLING YOU TO PUT YOUR MASK ON.
https://www.brighteon.com/b165f549-ff1d-4f86-b673-117a9d7d27b1
5. DMSO - THE MIRACLE MOLECULE
https://www.brighteon.com/2c0514c7-aaa1-4662-b58b-1556d2b7b4aa
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/c143654c-da2e-4ea8-b7b5-41d120ef7fc8
2. The CCP released the virus to push the vaccination; the evil forces in cahoots with the CCP intend to massively reduce the world’s population and to establish a world government to control the globe.
https://www.brighteon.com/8e5973a6-8b28-4d3d-b38c-2fcc4deeb535
3. Max Igan - We live in a People's Farm.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsnSxGyGdcl1/
4. COVID SURVEILLANCE ROBOTS START. COVID MARSHALL ROBOTS ROLLING OUT IN EUROPE! ALSO TELLING YOU TO PUT YOUR MASK ON.
https://www.brighteon.com/b165f549-ff1d-4f86-b673-117a9d7d27b1
5. DMSO - THE MIRACLE MOLECULE
https://www.brighteon.com/2c0514c7-aaa1-4662-b58b-1556d2b7b4aa
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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