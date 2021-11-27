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AwakenWithJP
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The Left is Normalizing Pedophiles? A Special News Report on what are now called Minor Attracted People, in order to be politically correct and sensitive to criminals. After the old dominion university went viral and was then placed on leave for promoting this movement, you get the full report here!
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