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COVID SURVEILLANCE ROBOTS START COVID MARSHALL ROBOTS ROLLING OUT IN EUROPE!
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164 views • November 28, 2021
COVID SURVEILLANCE ROBOTS START COVID MARSHALL ROBOTS ROLLING OUT IN EUROPE! WAKEY WAKEY
The robot CAN DO the following
- Vaccine passport certification checks
- Mask checking
- Temperature checking
The robot CAN DO the following
- Vaccine passport certification checks
- Mask checking
- Temperature checking
Keywords
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