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Vitamin C, Dr. Richard Cheng, Hospital treatment of COVID-19 with high-dose Vitamin C
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499 views • April 17, 2020
In this video Dr Richard Cheng describes how Vitamin C is being used in China to help CURE and PREVENT COVID-19 Coronavirus.
See also https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rzcheng
High dose vitamin C helps PREVENT and CURE COVID-19!!!
COVID-19 NEED NOT be an emergency!!! It can be dramatically
reduced with readily available nutritional products.
We DON'T NEED any prescription drugs or vaccines!
We MUST stop COVID-19 NOW. Here's how to go about it.
Videos can be posted censorship free on brighteon DOT com .
Side Note: America's Frontline Doctors state that Hydroxychloroquine ALSO is a way to prevent
and cure COVID-19.
America's Frontline Doctors Banned Censored Hydroxychloroquine HCQ Prevents and Cures COVID-19
https://www.brighteon.com/051af01d-26c9-4b5c-89df-1c23eaf47c87
The original America's Frontline Doctors website was censored.
Here is their new address at this time:
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
I'm not a doctor and don't play one on TV. Most doctors
won't tell you this anyway. Do your own research to
make the best decisions for your health.
There is proof from a Chinese Dr. who also practices in
the USA, Dr. Richard Cheng. We need
our natural immune system, properly supported.
Vitamin C overdose can cause diarrhea,
maybe rash, and maybe stomach upset.
You have to work up to the higher levels. If you're
getting ill, you may have to increase dosage for a while
to get over the illness then drop back down to a
maintenance dosage. Always use BUFFERED C.
Dogs, cats, and many other animals can produce their
own Vitamin C in their bodies as they need it. Unfortunately,
humans cannot produce Vitamin C in their bodies. I read that
an "average" dog produces 18 mg / lb of body weight even
when they're not under stress or fighting illness. So, if the
dog were 200 lbs, like a human, he would produce 3600 mg
/ day. This would increase if he were under stress or was ill.
These may be the most important videos you ever watch.
Dr. Cheng's recommended daily preventive regimen:
Vitamin C - 5,000 - 10,000 mg divided into 2 or more
doses daily. More doses, spread out all day, is better.
Vitamin D3 - 5,000 - 10,000 IU daily.
MgCl2 (a form of Magnesium) - 500 - 1,000 mg daily.
DHA / EPA Omega 3 fish oil - 3,000 - 4,000 mg daily.
NAC - 1,000 mg daily.
Zinc - 50 mg daily.
For children and smaller adults, dosages should
be prorated by body weight.
Some dosages increase if you're actually fighting COVID-19
or another disease. We can shut this virus down right
now. We can end the restrictions soon. We can get our
country and our world back. We just have to be smart
about how we do it and use the resources we have.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rzcheng
Hospital Treatment Of COVID-19 With High-Dose Vitamin C
https://www.brighteon.com/89690191-8b6a-4119-9de4-21240e7a1c18
NY Hospitals use of Vit C is applaudable, but the dosage is too small
https://www.brighteon.com/450002d2-f1dc-4f4c-b862-8c7a3f3b4b65
Daughter‘s story: family saved from Covid-19 virus with vitamin C in Wuhan
https://www.brighteon.com/32df0202-facb-443a-8ef6-5648b4b2f9ec
Integrative Medicine in the Prevention and Treatment of Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/263948aa-2dde-40aa-b6a1-8e379e10d7b2
Risk Roundup Webcast: Can Vitamin C Prevent and Treat COVID 19
https://www.brighteon.com/f379abd9-f5c8-48ff-852d-ec40ad756e46
May we all be healthy. Ron
See also https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rzcheng
High dose vitamin C helps PREVENT and CURE COVID-19!!!
COVID-19 NEED NOT be an emergency!!! It can be dramatically
reduced with readily available nutritional products.
We DON'T NEED any prescription drugs or vaccines!
We MUST stop COVID-19 NOW. Here's how to go about it.
Videos can be posted censorship free on brighteon DOT com .
Side Note: America's Frontline Doctors state that Hydroxychloroquine ALSO is a way to prevent
and cure COVID-19.
America's Frontline Doctors Banned Censored Hydroxychloroquine HCQ Prevents and Cures COVID-19
https://www.brighteon.com/051af01d-26c9-4b5c-89df-1c23eaf47c87
The original America's Frontline Doctors website was censored.
Here is their new address at this time:
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
I'm not a doctor and don't play one on TV. Most doctors
won't tell you this anyway. Do your own research to
make the best decisions for your health.
There is proof from a Chinese Dr. who also practices in
the USA, Dr. Richard Cheng. We need
our natural immune system, properly supported.
Vitamin C overdose can cause diarrhea,
maybe rash, and maybe stomach upset.
You have to work up to the higher levels. If you're
getting ill, you may have to increase dosage for a while
to get over the illness then drop back down to a
maintenance dosage. Always use BUFFERED C.
Dogs, cats, and many other animals can produce their
own Vitamin C in their bodies as they need it. Unfortunately,
humans cannot produce Vitamin C in their bodies. I read that
an "average" dog produces 18 mg / lb of body weight even
when they're not under stress or fighting illness. So, if the
dog were 200 lbs, like a human, he would produce 3600 mg
/ day. This would increase if he were under stress or was ill.
These may be the most important videos you ever watch.
Dr. Cheng's recommended daily preventive regimen:
Vitamin C - 5,000 - 10,000 mg divided into 2 or more
doses daily. More doses, spread out all day, is better.
Vitamin D3 - 5,000 - 10,000 IU daily.
MgCl2 (a form of Magnesium) - 500 - 1,000 mg daily.
DHA / EPA Omega 3 fish oil - 3,000 - 4,000 mg daily.
NAC - 1,000 mg daily.
Zinc - 50 mg daily.
For children and smaller adults, dosages should
be prorated by body weight.
Some dosages increase if you're actually fighting COVID-19
or another disease. We can shut this virus down right
now. We can end the restrictions soon. We can get our
country and our world back. We just have to be smart
about how we do it and use the resources we have.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rzcheng
Hospital Treatment Of COVID-19 With High-Dose Vitamin C
https://www.brighteon.com/89690191-8b6a-4119-9de4-21240e7a1c18
NY Hospitals use of Vit C is applaudable, but the dosage is too small
https://www.brighteon.com/450002d2-f1dc-4f4c-b862-8c7a3f3b4b65
Daughter‘s story: family saved from Covid-19 virus with vitamin C in Wuhan
https://www.brighteon.com/32df0202-facb-443a-8ef6-5648b4b2f9ec
Integrative Medicine in the Prevention and Treatment of Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/263948aa-2dde-40aa-b6a1-8e379e10d7b2
Risk Roundup Webcast: Can Vitamin C Prevent and Treat COVID 19
https://www.brighteon.com/f379abd9-f5c8-48ff-852d-ec40ad756e46
May we all be healthy. Ron
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