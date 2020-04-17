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NY Hospitals use of Vit C is applaudable, but the dosage is too small
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75 views • April 17, 2020
A few highlights:
1. I was made aware that FB Fact Check claims “Shanghai did not officially recommend high-dose IVC for the treatment of Covid-19” (left on the above photo). Let me make it clear that not only Shanghai, but also Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, another major city in China, publicly endorsed high-dose IVC for the treatment of Covid-19. Those who does Fact Check, please be more careful.
2. Medicine in Drug Discovery, of Elsevier, a major scientific publishing house, published my article of Early and high-dose IVC in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590098620300154
3. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, NIH openly recognizes the importance of Vit C in the fight against virus. https://youtu.be/xkyO1DTqoWQ
4. Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC chief, recommend Vit D3 in the fight of covid-19. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/former-cdc-chief-dr-tom-frieden-coronavirus-and-cardiovascular-disease-stopping-a-deadly-duo
5. Finally, it's great to hear that a NY hospital chain begin to recommend high-dose IVC for Covid-19 treatment. But their doses are too small and may not achieve the optimal results that high-dose IVC can offer. Worse, if doses are too small and the IVC treatment doesn't achieve the desired results, it may, again, be interpreted as VC is inefective. As this happened before.”
1. I was made aware that FB Fact Check claims “Shanghai did not officially recommend high-dose IVC for the treatment of Covid-19” (left on the above photo). Let me make it clear that not only Shanghai, but also Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, another major city in China, publicly endorsed high-dose IVC for the treatment of Covid-19. Those who does Fact Check, please be more careful.
2. Medicine in Drug Discovery, of Elsevier, a major scientific publishing house, published my article of Early and high-dose IVC in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590098620300154
3. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, NIH openly recognizes the importance of Vit C in the fight against virus. https://youtu.be/xkyO1DTqoWQ
4. Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC chief, recommend Vit D3 in the fight of covid-19. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/former-cdc-chief-dr-tom-frieden-coronavirus-and-cardiovascular-disease-stopping-a-deadly-duo
5. Finally, it's great to hear that a NY hospital chain begin to recommend high-dose IVC for Covid-19 treatment. But their doses are too small and may not achieve the optimal results that high-dose IVC can offer. Worse, if doses are too small and the IVC treatment doesn't achieve the desired results, it may, again, be interpreted as VC is inefective. As this happened before.”
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