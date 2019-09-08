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Truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
Trooper Buddy
Trooper Buddy
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61 views • September 08, 2019
Education
The reason for world war 1
https://www.brighteon.com/efafe8f8-889d-4bde-bea9-854b6fc7c634

History in five. WW2, Power, corruption, Rothschilds and the Vatican bank.
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.

Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fc5cb57-3b79-4800-b531-7b0115d99578

The manipulation of history David Irving
https://www.brighteon.com/e29df520-1bb3-4d20-83d4-4bff7e37f705

The SECRET balfour declaration 1917
https://youtu.be/8bMYYVFBC18
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration
On November 2nd, 1917, a declaration that changed the course of history was published.
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/

(It will always be Palestine)
Perry-Castañeda Library
Map Collection
Historical Maps of the Middle East.
Seek information below
----
*The Macedonian Empire, 336-323 B.C. (560K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923. Insets: The Aetolian and Achaian Leagues. Plan of Tyre*
----
*[Palestine, Ancient] Palaestina (507K)
From "A Classical Atlas, to Illustrate Ancient Geography; Comprised in Twenty-Five maps, Showing the Various Divisions of the World as Known to the Ancients; Composed from the Most Authentic Sources." by Alexander G. Findlay, F.R.G.S. 1849.*
-----
*Reference Map of Ancient Palestine (785K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923.*
----
*Persian Empire about 500 B.C. (134K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923*
Link.
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/history_middle_east.html?p=print
Keywords
historyww2ww1
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy