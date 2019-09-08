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Truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
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61 views • September 08, 2019
Education
The reason for world war 1
https://www.brighteon.com/efafe8f8-889d-4bde-bea9-854b6fc7c634
History in five. WW2, Power, corruption, Rothschilds and the Vatican bank.
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fc5cb57-3b79-4800-b531-7b0115d99578
The manipulation of history David Irving
https://www.brighteon.com/e29df520-1bb3-4d20-83d4-4bff7e37f705
The SECRET balfour declaration 1917
https://youtu.be/8bMYYVFBC18
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration
On November 2nd, 1917, a declaration that changed the course of history was published.
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
(It will always be Palestine)
Perry-Castañeda Library
Map Collection
Historical Maps of the Middle East.
Seek information below
----
*The Macedonian Empire, 336-323 B.C. (560K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923. Insets: The Aetolian and Achaian Leagues. Plan of Tyre*
----
*[Palestine, Ancient] Palaestina (507K)
From "A Classical Atlas, to Illustrate Ancient Geography; Comprised in Twenty-Five maps, Showing the Various Divisions of the World as Known to the Ancients; Composed from the Most Authentic Sources." by Alexander G. Findlay, F.R.G.S. 1849.*
-----
*Reference Map of Ancient Palestine (785K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923.*
----
*Persian Empire about 500 B.C. (134K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923*
Link.
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/history_middle_east.html?p=print
The reason for world war 1
https://www.brighteon.com/efafe8f8-889d-4bde-bea9-854b6fc7c634
History in five. WW2, Power, corruption, Rothschilds and the Vatican bank.
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fc5cb57-3b79-4800-b531-7b0115d99578
The manipulation of history David Irving
https://www.brighteon.com/e29df520-1bb3-4d20-83d4-4bff7e37f705
The SECRET balfour declaration 1917
https://youtu.be/8bMYYVFBC18
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration
On November 2nd, 1917, a declaration that changed the course of history was published.
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
(It will always be Palestine)
Perry-Castañeda Library
Map Collection
Historical Maps of the Middle East.
Seek information below
----
*The Macedonian Empire, 336-323 B.C. (560K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923. Insets: The Aetolian and Achaian Leagues. Plan of Tyre*
----
*[Palestine, Ancient] Palaestina (507K)
From "A Classical Atlas, to Illustrate Ancient Geography; Comprised in Twenty-Five maps, Showing the Various Divisions of the World as Known to the Ancients; Composed from the Most Authentic Sources." by Alexander G. Findlay, F.R.G.S. 1849.*
-----
*Reference Map of Ancient Palestine (785K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923.*
----
*Persian Empire about 500 B.C. (134K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923*
Link.
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/history_middle_east.html?p=print
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