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The reason for world war 1
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137 views • September 08, 2019
*Education*
Bosnian SS
https://www.brighteon.com/89ceb3af-52aa-4453-85fa-f555addc1910
Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fc5cb57-3b79-4800-b531-7b0115d99578
The manipulation of history David Irving
https://www.brighteon.com/e29df520-1bb3-4d20-83d4-4bff7e37f705
Bosnian SS
https://www.brighteon.com/89ceb3af-52aa-4453-85fa-f555addc1910
Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fc5cb57-3b79-4800-b531-7b0115d99578
The manipulation of history David Irving
https://www.brighteon.com/e29df520-1bb3-4d20-83d4-4bff7e37f705
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