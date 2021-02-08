Revelation 20:6 On such the second death hath no power

This is a continuation of the Study:Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrectionYou can search the Title on Brihteon, or simply click on the link, this is a must read Study. You will find there great scriptural Revelations about the first Resurrection.(King James Version) Daniel 12:2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some (’êl·leh) to everlasting life, and some (wə·’êl·leh) to shame and everlasting contempt.The Hebrew Word ’êl·leh means "these" and wə·’êl·leh means "and these", below is a word by word translation of Daniel 12:2:Many sleeping in the dust shall awake, these (’êl·leh) to life everlasting, and these (wə·’êl·leh) to shame and everlasting contempt.Since in Daniel 12: 9 the Prophet was told "the words are closed up and sealed", you should consider the possibility that those who faced shame and everlasting contempt were not resurrected. Those may be the inhabitants of the Land of Israel who were killed during the War with the Romans in 70 AD. (1.1 Million died during the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD)Luke 20:35 But they which shall be accounted worthy to obtain that world, and the resurrection from the dead, neither marry, nor are given in marriage:36 Neither can they die any more: for they are equal unto the angels; and are the children of God, being the children of the resurrection.Revelation 20:6Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.Apostle Paul amply wrote about the Resurrection in 1 Thessalonians 4 and 1 Corinthians 15, that you can read in your Bible. For brevity we are only using these verses:1 Corinthians 1553 For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality.54 So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory.55 O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.57 But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.When Christ appeared, after his Resurrection, to his Apostles and disciples they were terrified. Christ had to reassure them that he was not a spirit:Luke 24:36 And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.37 But they were terrified and affrighted, and supposed that they had seen a spirit.38 And he said unto them, Why are ye troubled? and why do thoughts arise in your hearts?39 Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.Moses and Elijah also appeared in a glorified Body and spoke with Christ. Three Apostles saw them, until a bright cloud overshadowed them.Matthew 171 And after six days Jesus taketh Peter, James, and John his brother, and bringeth them up into an high mountain apart,2 And was transfigured before them: and his face did shine as the sun, and his raiment was white as the light.3 And, behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elias talking with him.Luke 9:29 And as he prayed, the fashion of his countenance was altered, and his raiment was white and glistering.30 And, behold, there talked with him two men, which were Moses and Elias:31 Who appeared in glory...There is also Enoch, it is reported in Genesis 5:24 that he walked with God: and he was not; for God took him. The Prophet Elijah was taken in Heaven by a Whirlwind:2 Kings 2:11And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked, that, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire, and horses of fire, and parted them both asunder; and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven.All this may somehow help to shed some light about these words of Apostle Paul in 1 Thessalonians 4: 16 and 17: "and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds". However, be advised that what you always believed to be the correct meaning of this passage is not at all what Apostle Paul tried to convey to the Church. Paul pointed out this is a Mystery, it is very important to read the Study that is mentioned in the beginning of this message. The Veil of Mystery is lifted with Christ's Words concerning his Second Coming and the Resurrection, together with Passages of Revelation and Prophet Daniel. To be understood, these words of Apostle Paul should not be isolated from other relevant Passages, it is only after they are all assembled together that the image of the Truth appears.Other related Study:1000 Year Reign with Christ