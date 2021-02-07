Revelation 20:6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection

Paul wrote concerning the 2nd coming of Christ that "we shall not all sleep".1 Corinthians 1551 Behold, I shew you a MYSTERY; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.Paul mentioned the Trumpet, was Revelation already written when Paul wrote 1 Corinthians, or was this revealed to him by the Holy Spirit? In 1 Thessalonians 4 Paul indicated that at the 2nd Coming of Christ there would be a "Shout" and he wrote "we which are alive and remain" will be caught up in the Clouds.1 Thessalonians 416 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.Concerning the Trumpet and the Shout, you are highly encouraged to read this Study:The Seventh Trumpet and the End of the World(Search the Title on Brighteon or simply click on the provided link)Just like for Jericho, in Revelation there was a Silence in Heaven and also a Shout just after the sounding of the last Trumpet before the fall of Jerusalem.In 1 Thessalonians 4:17, in the Sentence, "we which are alive and remain", the Greek Word "perileipomai" means: to be left remaining, to leave over, to remain over. Does this remind you of the answer of Christ to Peter when he asked what would happen to the Apostle John?John 21:22Jesus saith unto him, If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee? follow thou me.23 Then went this saying abroad among the brethren, that that disciple should not die: yet Jesus said not unto him, He shall not die; but, If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee?In John 21 verses 22 and 23, the Greek Word "menó" means: to stay, abide, remain and in the King James Version it is translated "tarry".Matthew 16:28Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.Matthew 10:23But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another: for verily I say unto you, Ye shall not have gone over the cities of Israel, till the Son of man be come.As you just read, Christ told his disciples that some among them will not taste of death till he comes. He declared that the Apostle John would still be alive when he comes. Christ also recommended to his followers, when they are persecuted, to flee from one City to another and he would return even before they would have gone to all the cities in Israel. In that Epistle of Paul, "the Mystery" is about these Disciples and Apostles of Christ that would be left remaining and alive at Christ's return.Second Coming of Christ, exact timing in RevelationPaul additionally wrote, "the dead in Christ shall rise first, in Revelation not only the Saints who were killed for their Testimony of Christ but also the Prophets of the Old Testament who were killed for the Word of God had part in the "First Resurrection":Revelation 204 ... I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God ... they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.Revelation 206 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power...Previously in Revelation 8:1 there was a Silence in Heaven, then in Revelation 11:15 after the 7th Angel sounded, we can read about the shout: "there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms OF THIS WORLD are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ". In 70 AD, after the Temple was destroyed, it took 30 days for the Romans to conquer Jerusalem.The 24 Elders which are before the Throne of God fell on their faces, worshiped and thanked God:Revelation 11:18 ... thy wrath is come, and THE TIME OF THE DEAD, THAT THEY SHOULD BE JUDGED, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants THE PROPHETS, and to THE SAINTS, AND THEM THAT FEAR THY NAME, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.In the Bible when the word "Earth" is used, most of the time this is not about planet Earth but rather about the Land of Israel. Also in Revelation when you read "the Dead", remember these words: "let the dead bury their dead".Daniel 12:1... there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.Daniel 12:2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.