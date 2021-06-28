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The Consensus Lie - Episode 6: IMMUNICORN
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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20 views • June 28, 2021
The long anticipated next episode in The Consensus Lie series, this video highlights some of the MANY health and medical experts going directly against the mainstream narrative surrounding the COVID injections! Please share this far and wide to those who are not seeing what the mainstream and social media are suppressing.


Sources:
The Consensus Lie: Part 3 - Hydroxychloroquine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M10D4dXLyYEy/

Great Barrington Declaration Signature Count

https://gbdeclaration.org/signatures/

VIDEOS

Dr. Judy Mikovits (Plandemic)
https://plandemicseries.com/

Dr. Judy Mikovits (Health Ranger Report)

https://www.brighteon.com/4e0bdf1b-c0a8-4bd0-b777-ad610fabcea7

Dr. Judy Mikovits (London Real)

https://freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Ohio Congress)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/C83mZYWmDUNE/

Dr. Rashid Buttar + Roundtable (London Real)

https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/

Professor Dolores Cahill

https://principia-scientific.com/professor-dolores-cahill-people-will-start-dying-after-covid-vaccine/

Dr. Robert Malone/Dr. Bret Weinstein “Inventor of mRNA Technology Speaks Out “(CENSORED FROM YOUTUBE)

https://odysee.com/@StormCloudsGathering:3/Inventor-of-mRNA-Vaccine-Speaks-Out:4

Dr. Chris Shaw (The Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/neuroscientists-concerns-about-covid-vaccines/

Dr. Michael Yeadon (The Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/

Dr. Ryan Cole

https://www.universallifetools.com/2021/04/covid-vaccine-impacts-on-menstruation-fertility-pregnancy/

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Ingraham Angle/FOX)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-CCIoE9UMlE&;feature=youtu.be

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/

Dr. Lee Merritt (Health Ranger Report)

https://www.brighteon.com/2141d545-de69-4795-8749-0c43fe6e3484

Dr. Peter McCullough (Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/pro-vax-doc-i-can-no-longer-recommend-the-vaccine-to-any-individual/

Dr. Byram Bridle (On Point/Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/troubling-science-emerging-on-spike-protein/

https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/dr-byram-bridle-on-point-with-alex-pierson

Dr. Patrick Phillips|Dr. Stephen Malthouse|Dr. Charles Hoffe|Dr. Mark Trozzi (Canadian Doctors Speak Out)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGTmdKRmNM2O/

Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/were-playing-with-fire-here/

Dr. Simone Gold (Highwire)

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-frontline-fight-against-medical-discrimination/

Dr. Simone Gold (stage speech)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bH46xQRqjFa/

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (call to action vid)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RTStSXgDjxE

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (Dr. McMillan interview)

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

Dr. Christiane Northrup (Health Ranger Report)

https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a

Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Rose Unplugged)

https://rumble.com/vijpsh-wore-than-the-disease-the-unintended-consequences-of-the-jab.html

Dr. Ros Jones (FDA Open Public Hearing)

https://youtu.be/EMKCiIfqRgc

Eugenio Derbez interview w/Fauci
Instagram: @Ederbez

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm (Tucker Carlson)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h9zvvTCYSjg&;feature=youtu.be

Dr. Steven Baker

https://vimeo.com/558300877?mc_cid=738b1edb63
Keywords
healthsciencevaccinetruthconsensuscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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