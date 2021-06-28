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The Consensus Lie - Episode 6: IMMUNICORN
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20 views • June 28, 2021
The long anticipated next episode in The Consensus Lie series, this video highlights some of the MANY health and medical experts going directly against the mainstream narrative surrounding the COVID injections! Please share this far and wide to those who are not seeing what the mainstream and social media are suppressing.
Sources:
The Consensus Lie: Part 3 - Hydroxychloroquine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M10D4dXLyYEy/
Great Barrington Declaration Signature Count
https://gbdeclaration.org/signatures/
VIDEOS
Dr. Judy Mikovits (Plandemic)
https://plandemicseries.com/
Dr. Judy Mikovits (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/4e0bdf1b-c0a8-4bd0-b777-ad610fabcea7
Dr. Judy Mikovits (London Real)
https://freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Ohio Congress)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C83mZYWmDUNE/
Dr. Rashid Buttar + Roundtable (London Real)
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
Professor Dolores Cahill
https://principia-scientific.com/professor-dolores-cahill-people-will-start-dying-after-covid-vaccine/
Dr. Robert Malone/Dr. Bret Weinstein “Inventor of mRNA Technology Speaks Out “(CENSORED FROM YOUTUBE)
https://odysee.com/@StormCloudsGathering:3/Inventor-of-mRNA-Vaccine-Speaks-Out:4
Dr. Chris Shaw (The Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/neuroscientists-concerns-about-covid-vaccines/
Dr. Michael Yeadon (The Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
Dr. Ryan Cole
https://www.universallifetools.com/2021/04/covid-vaccine-impacts-on-menstruation-fertility-pregnancy/
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Ingraham Angle/FOX)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-CCIoE9UMlE&;feature=youtu.be
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/
Dr. Lee Merritt (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/2141d545-de69-4795-8749-0c43fe6e3484
Dr. Peter McCullough (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pro-vax-doc-i-can-no-longer-recommend-the-vaccine-to-any-individual/
Dr. Byram Bridle (On Point/Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/troubling-science-emerging-on-spike-protein/
https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/dr-byram-bridle-on-point-with-alex-pierson
Dr. Patrick Phillips|Dr. Stephen Malthouse|Dr. Charles Hoffe|Dr. Mark Trozzi (Canadian Doctors Speak Out)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGTmdKRmNM2O/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/were-playing-with-fire-here/
Dr. Simone Gold (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-frontline-fight-against-medical-discrimination/
Dr. Simone Gold (stage speech)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bH46xQRqjFa/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (call to action vid)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RTStSXgDjxE
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (Dr. McMillan interview)
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Dr. Christiane Northrup (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Rose Unplugged)
https://rumble.com/vijpsh-wore-than-the-disease-the-unintended-consequences-of-the-jab.html
Dr. Ros Jones (FDA Open Public Hearing)
https://youtu.be/EMKCiIfqRgc
Eugenio Derbez interview w/Fauci
Instagram: @Ederbez
Dr. Hooman Noorchashm (Tucker Carlson)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h9zvvTCYSjg&;feature=youtu.be
Dr. Steven Baker
https://vimeo.com/558300877?mc_cid=738b1edb63
Sources:
The Consensus Lie: Part 3 - Hydroxychloroquine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M10D4dXLyYEy/
Great Barrington Declaration Signature Count
https://gbdeclaration.org/signatures/
VIDEOS
Dr. Judy Mikovits (Plandemic)
https://plandemicseries.com/
Dr. Judy Mikovits (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/4e0bdf1b-c0a8-4bd0-b777-ad610fabcea7
Dr. Judy Mikovits (London Real)
https://freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Ohio Congress)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C83mZYWmDUNE/
Dr. Rashid Buttar + Roundtable (London Real)
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
Professor Dolores Cahill
https://principia-scientific.com/professor-dolores-cahill-people-will-start-dying-after-covid-vaccine/
Dr. Robert Malone/Dr. Bret Weinstein “Inventor of mRNA Technology Speaks Out “(CENSORED FROM YOUTUBE)
https://odysee.com/@StormCloudsGathering:3/Inventor-of-mRNA-Vaccine-Speaks-Out:4
Dr. Chris Shaw (The Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/neuroscientists-concerns-about-covid-vaccines/
Dr. Michael Yeadon (The Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
Dr. Ryan Cole
https://www.universallifetools.com/2021/04/covid-vaccine-impacts-on-menstruation-fertility-pregnancy/
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Ingraham Angle/FOX)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-CCIoE9UMlE&;feature=youtu.be
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/
Dr. Lee Merritt (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/2141d545-de69-4795-8749-0c43fe6e3484
Dr. Peter McCullough (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pro-vax-doc-i-can-no-longer-recommend-the-vaccine-to-any-individual/
Dr. Byram Bridle (On Point/Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/troubling-science-emerging-on-spike-protein/
https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/dr-byram-bridle-on-point-with-alex-pierson
Dr. Patrick Phillips|Dr. Stephen Malthouse|Dr. Charles Hoffe|Dr. Mark Trozzi (Canadian Doctors Speak Out)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGTmdKRmNM2O/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/were-playing-with-fire-here/
Dr. Simone Gold (Highwire)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-frontline-fight-against-medical-discrimination/
Dr. Simone Gold (stage speech)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bH46xQRqjFa/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (call to action vid)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RTStSXgDjxE
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (Dr. McMillan interview)
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Dr. Christiane Northrup (Health Ranger Report)
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Rose Unplugged)
https://rumble.com/vijpsh-wore-than-the-disease-the-unintended-consequences-of-the-jab.html
Dr. Ros Jones (FDA Open Public Hearing)
https://youtu.be/EMKCiIfqRgc
Eugenio Derbez interview w/Fauci
Instagram: @Ederbez
Dr. Hooman Noorchashm (Tucker Carlson)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h9zvvTCYSjg&;feature=youtu.be
Dr. Steven Baker
https://vimeo.com/558300877?mc_cid=738b1edb63
Keywords
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