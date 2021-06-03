BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Judy Mikovits warns spike protein "vaccine" injections may kill 50 million Americans
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48572 followers
Follow
478
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
352288 views • June 03, 2021
Dr. Judy Mikovits warns spike protein “vaccine” injections may kill millions

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Judy Mikovits talked about how Anthony Fauci lied to people so many times since he became the director of NIAID. She recounted how Fauci lied to people about HIV in the 1980s to create fear and noted that the game plan is still the same.

Adams and Mikovits also discussed how the mainstream media backtracked from their initial stance that the lab-leak theory was a conspiracy theory. Adams noted that the Washington Post and New York Times had to go back and retroactively edit their old articles as they embraced the possibility that the virus might have originated from a lab. Mikovits said they can now backtrack all they want because they have already injected millions of people around the world with a synthetic deadly virus. They’ve injected the poison, she said. They can back off now, Mikovits said, because they’ve accomplished their endgame – which is to kill millions of people.

Mikovits, co-author of a new book titled “Ending Plague,” urged people to never ever get another dose of vaccine. She said Fauci and his cohorts are murdering people to cover up their crime of creating past and present diseases.

▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/healthranger
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
Keywords
healthbookmike adamsvaccineshealth rangercurrent eventsinterviewvaccinationvaccinebrighteonhrrnatural newsvirusauthorplaguevaccine damagejudy mikovitsinjectionconversations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Patrick Lewis
What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

Coco Somers
A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

Ava Grace
Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy