HIGHLIGHTS Dr. Lee Merritt warns about covid vaccine shedding and transmission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Lee Merritt: Coronavirus spike proteins may have been INTENTIONALLY RELEASED in three cities
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Lee Merritt talked about patients complaining that they’re getting problems from being around people who have been injected with coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. Merritt noted that the problems are mostly related to reproductive organs – from women bleeding and having altered menses and men having testicular pain. These indicate two things – that vaccinated people can transfer the coronavirus spike protein injected to them to those who have not been vaccinated and that there’s something in the vaccine that’s been attacking people’s reproductive system.
Merritt also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak fizzled and how its death curve became like that of a classic seasonal viral death curve. She proceeded to talk about the possibility that the spike proteins had been released on three cities, namely Wuhan in Asia, an Italian city in Europe and New York in North America. According to Merritt, the release may have happened right before the flu season to get false positives in PCR tests, which can detect influenza viruses and ultimately create mass hysteria. Adams added that when the coronavirus vaccines arrive, it became easier to spread the spike protein.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/healthranger
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/