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HIGHLIGHTS Dr. Lee Merritt warns about covid vaccine shedding and transmission
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83820 views • June 14, 2021
Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54

Dr. Lee Merritt: Coronavirus spike proteins may have been INTENTIONALLY RELEASED in three cities

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Lee Merritt talked about patients complaining that they’re getting problems from being around people who have been injected with coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. Merritt noted that the problems are mostly related to reproductive organs – from women bleeding and having altered menses and men having testicular pain. These indicate two things – that vaccinated people can transfer the coronavirus spike protein injected to them to those who have not been vaccinated and that there’s something in the vaccine that’s been attacking people’s reproductive system.

Merritt also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak fizzled and how its death curve became like that of a classic seasonal viral death curve. She proceeded to talk about the possibility that the spike proteins had been released on three cities, namely Wuhan in Asia, an Italian city in Europe and New York in North America. According to Merritt, the release may have happened right before the flu season to get false positives in PCR tests, which can detect influenza viruses and ultimately create mass hysteria. Adams added that when the coronavirus vaccines arrive, it became easier to spread the spike protein.

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