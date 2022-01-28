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Six law enforcement officers shot across US in less than 48 hours, 300,000 In UK With DEADLY HEART CONDITION, Scientists amazed by blinking star's 'totally unexpected' behavior: 01.28.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1139 views • January 28, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Six law enforcement officers shot across US in less than 48 hours as violent crime surges
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/us/six-law-enforcement-officers-shot-in-major-us-cities-in-less-than-48-hours-as-violent-crime-keeps-surging
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Now There is 300,000 In UK With DEADLY HEART CONDITION ALL OF A SUDDEN / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=248860
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Scientists amazed by blinking star's 'totally unexpected' behavior
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.reuters.com/world/scientists-amazed-by-blinking-stars-totally-unexpected-behavior-2022-01-27/
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Contact Terral: [email protected]
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