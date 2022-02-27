© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Covid-19 Cause Hair Loss?: Reversing the Symptoms: For Chris: February 27, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
1868 views • February 27, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Can You Experience Hair Loss After Having COVID-19?
Written by Chris and Terral
February 27, 2022
Credit: https://www.goodrx.com/conditions/covid-19/covid-hair-loss
Hi Chris:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Sat, Feb 26, 2022, at 3:48 PM
Hi Terral:
Friends of ours who we helped with recovering from C-19 is losing her hair. There are no issues with her husband. She stated that she knows at least 10 other women who are having the same issue. They were NOT vaccinated as far as she knows.
My wife went to get her haircut the other day and her stylist said that many of her clients are experiencing the same thing of losing their hair in clumps. Obviously, this is very disconcerting for women.
Fr Voigt is also having issues with his hair thinning as well. Are you hearing anything about this situation?
She is wondering if spraying 500ppm Nano Silver on the scalp would help this situation? She has been on the weight chart protocol since November of 2021 along with her husband.
Any help would be appreciated.
PS. WOW, my wife contacted a couple of other ladies who have friends, one in her 20's and another in her 30's, same thing. One went to a doctor, and he said this is from the latest C-19 virus strain. Oh Boy
Salve Maria, Chris
Hair loss symptoms are more common than people realize. The chances of the hair loss being caused directly and physically by Covid-19 are quite small. I recommend that you pass this information to your friends to help slow down and stop the hair loss symptoms….
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Can You Experience Hair Loss After Having COVID-19?
Written by Chris and Terral
February 27, 2022
Credit: https://www.goodrx.com/conditions/covid-19/covid-hair-loss
Hi Chris:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Sat, Feb 26, 2022, at 3:48 PM
Hi Terral:
Friends of ours who we helped with recovering from C-19 is losing her hair. There are no issues with her husband. She stated that she knows at least 10 other women who are having the same issue. They were NOT vaccinated as far as she knows.
My wife went to get her haircut the other day and her stylist said that many of her clients are experiencing the same thing of losing their hair in clumps. Obviously, this is very disconcerting for women.
Fr Voigt is also having issues with his hair thinning as well. Are you hearing anything about this situation?
She is wondering if spraying 500ppm Nano Silver on the scalp would help this situation? She has been on the weight chart protocol since November of 2021 along with her husband.
Any help would be appreciated.
PS. WOW, my wife contacted a couple of other ladies who have friends, one in her 20's and another in her 30's, same thing. One went to a doctor, and he said this is from the latest C-19 virus strain. Oh Boy
Salve Maria, Chris
Hair loss symptoms are more common than people realize. The chances of the hair loss being caused directly and physically by Covid-19 are quite small. I recommend that you pass this information to your friends to help slow down and stop the hair loss symptoms….
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.