Why Is Dick Durbin Protecting Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein’s Congressional Cover-Up
* Powerful people want to keep you from knowing about Epstein’s world.
* Why are Dems carrying water for him?
* What kind of intel operation was he running?
* Why is the gubment still concealing the flight logs — are they being used as blackmail?
p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 December 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.